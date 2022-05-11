First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,226 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $99,316,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,913 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,741,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9,838.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,500,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,601 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

