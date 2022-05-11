First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,443 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BDN opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

