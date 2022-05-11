First Trust Advisors LP Takes $5.37 Million Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,153 shares of company stock valued at $863,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.