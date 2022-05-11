First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

