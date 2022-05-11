Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

