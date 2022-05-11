Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in FOX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

