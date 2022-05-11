Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

