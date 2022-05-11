GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of GMS worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the third quarter valued at $4,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

GMS stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

