Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

