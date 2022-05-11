Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,637 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $914,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

