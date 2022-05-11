Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.