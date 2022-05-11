Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

