Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 75.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 138.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

