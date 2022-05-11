Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hilltop by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.