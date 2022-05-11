Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $908.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLI. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

