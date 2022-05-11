Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,570,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,237,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

