ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,020.00

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 1,023.50 ($12.62), with a volume of 54936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,066 ($13.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £701.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,135.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,203.55.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,198 ($14.77) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($29,540.13).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.