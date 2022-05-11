Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

