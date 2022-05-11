Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.28

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 411800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

