International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of International Seaways worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Seaways by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in International Seaways by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 125,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

