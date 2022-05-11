Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.