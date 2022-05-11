Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

