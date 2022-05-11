Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $123.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

