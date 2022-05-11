Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

