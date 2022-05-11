Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.56

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.56 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 4350915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

