Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Lakeland Financial worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,146 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKFN opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.