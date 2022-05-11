Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $69.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

