Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

