Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,052.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,052 ($12.97) and last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.09), with a volume of 70664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($13.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($24.23) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,213.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,679.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 468 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.33) per share, with a total value of £5,438.16 ($6,704.67). Also, insider Alastair Barbour bought 2,175 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.27) per share, with a total value of £28,710 ($35,396.38). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $58,446,796.

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.