Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

