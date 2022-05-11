Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

