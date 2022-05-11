ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManTech International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.66. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

