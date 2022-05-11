Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $179.91

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179.91 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 179.91 ($2.22), with a volume of 430735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.29. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($26,877.08). Also, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,760.45).

Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

