Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,195,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

