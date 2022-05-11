Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.07. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

