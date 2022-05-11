Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,312 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Orla Mining worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $922.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

