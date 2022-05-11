Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,274 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Noah by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Noah by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Noah by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

