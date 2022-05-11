Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,508 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

SBRA stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

