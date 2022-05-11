Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,943,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after buying an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 669,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 588,963 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,021,000.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.16, a PEG ratio of 199.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

