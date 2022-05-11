Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 26,847 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (Get Rating)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.