Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,048 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $65,538,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $58,393,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 696,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 659,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

