Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 47,654 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Grupo Supervielle worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

