Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

