Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $353,000 Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 8X8 by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $8,498,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $5,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

