Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $500,000 Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

