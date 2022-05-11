Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $502,000 Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNAA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter.

DNAA stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

