Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 95.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

