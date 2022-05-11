Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

