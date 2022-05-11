Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,921,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

