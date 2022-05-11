Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $310,000 in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGNU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

